Mumbai: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant held in Malvani

Mumbai: In a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the city, the Malvani Police arrested a 24-year-old Bangladeshi national over the weekend, for staying illegally in the country. Police said that the man has been booked under relevant sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

According to police sources, they had received a tip-off on Saturday night, about an illegal immigrant staying in Ambujwadi area of Malvani in Malad (W). Acting on this information, police laid a trap near Ambedkar Chowk and nabbed the suspect. Upon intercepting and enquiring, the man was unable to produce valid documents to prove that he is an Indian citizen.

A further probe revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national and had been living in the country without a valid visa since 2011, said police. The illegal immigrant was identified as Rubel Jonu Shaikh, a resident of Bovaliya village in Bangladesh. He has been arrested and booked under relevant sections and is being interrogated to find leads on any of his accomplices who could be living under the same arrangements.