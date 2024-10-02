BJP Leader Haji Arafat Shaikh Considers Quitting Party Over Anti-Muslim Remarks

Haji Arfat Shaikh | FPJ

Mumbai: BJP's Muslim leader Haji Arafat Shaikh is reportedly considering leaving the party due to dissatisfaction with anti-Muslim statements made by some BJP leaders.

Tensions escalated after a verbal clash between Shaikh and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over remarks related to a mosque, leading Shaikh to contemplate his resignation.

Who Is Haji Arafat Sheikh

Haji Arafat Sheikh is the chairman of the committee established to build a mosque in Dhannipur, in place of the Ram Temple site in Ayodhya. He has been appointed as the president of the Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah Development Committee and has also become a member of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation for fundraising.