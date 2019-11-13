BJP has suffered most due to President’s rule, claims Amit Shah

Days after Shiv Sena snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said that it will be inappropriate to disclose the deliberations that were held "behind closed doors" between his party and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra.

When asked what stopped the BJP from forming the government with its ally Shiv Sena, Shah said, "This is not in the ethics of my party to make public discussions that were held behind the closed doors. There has to be the dignity of public discourse," he said.

"But I would like to make it clear that if there is any party which has suffered the most with the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, then it is the BJP. We have lost a caretaker government. The opposition has lost nothing," Shah, in an interview told Smita Prakash, Editor, ANI.

"If they (Opposition) wanted to gain public sympathy by creating a misconception about president's rule, then it means they do not trust the intelligence of the public," he added.