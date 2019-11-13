Election time again: Polls for 27 Mayor posts in Maharashtra on Nov 22

Reservations for 27 Mayor posts in Maharashtra have been announced by Ministry of Urban Development on Wednesday. The elections for the posts will be held on 22 November.

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Kalyan-Dombivali, Sangli, and Ulhasnagar have been reserved for the Open category while Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Bhivandi, Akola, Panvel, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, and Chandrapur have been reserved for the women in Open category.

The municipal corporation of Vasai-Virar and Mira Bhayandar are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively. Women corporators from the Scheduled Castes will be the head of Ahmednagar and Parbhani corporations.

The Backward Class will get an opportunity from Latur and Dhule, while Nanded, Solapur, Kolhapur, Malegaon have been reserved from Backward class women.

The Mayors and Deputy Mayors had been given a three-month extension due to Assembly elections in the state. The extension period comes to an end on 22 November which is when the elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held in the 27 municipalities.