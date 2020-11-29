BJP accuses MVA govt of blaming Centre to hide its own failures

Nanded: The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Government will collapse as its constituents lack coordination among themselves and the BJP will come to power, party leader Pravin Darekar said here on Sunday.

"After elections (the December 1 biennial polls to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state legislative council), this government will face crisis due to these (lack of coordination among its constituents) issues.

"Once this government collapses, the BJP will form its government, but we won't reveal with whom. None of MLAs of the BJP will go with members of the MVA dispensation," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council told reporters when asked about the prospects of mid-term Assembly polls.

The MVA government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress completed a year in office on Saturday.

Responding to a query on a cartoon on Central investigation agencies tweeted by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Darekar said such act didn't behove Raut's position as an MP.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve also threw in a jibe on this day at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, pointing out that state government has "failed on all fronts" and that in order to hide its failure, it was blaming the central government.

"Although the Sena demanded fulfilment of the promise that was never given, it forgot the promise of helping the farmers in the state," the BJP leader said.

"The state announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore to help the rain-hit farmers. But half of this package will be spent on roads, bridges and building other infrastructure, whereas farmers would get only the other half," he said.

Danve also alleged that the crimes against women were on the rise in the state and accused the government of failing to protect women.

Even as the central government faced losses as the economy was hit due to the pandemic, it helped the state in terms of health facilities and also provided funds, he claimed.

(With PTI inputs)