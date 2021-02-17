Bird Flu in Maharashtra: A total of 70 birds including 69 poultry birds died

A total of 70 birds including 69 poultry birds were found dead due to Bird Flu in Maharashtra. The samples are being sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

So far 712172 poultry birds including 578360 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district have been scientifically destroyed. In addition, 2603728 eggs and 72974 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zones.

The state government has released Rs 3.38 crore towards compensation to poultry farmers where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs, and poultry feed have been carried out in the infected zones for containment of Bird Flu.

The state government has delegated powers to the district collectors under the provisions of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animal Act, 2009 for the prevention, control, and eradication of avian influenza.

The state government has urged the poultry farmers to follow strict biosecurity measures while the chicken shop proprietors have been directed to use gloves, mask, covering mouth and nose, strict hygiene practices in the shop, and maintain social physical distancing norms.