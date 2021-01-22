Big relief for Dhananjay Munde, as woman who accused him of rape withdraws her complaint

Pawar told reporters in Panaji that any action against Munde will be taken only if allegations levelled against him are proved after an investigation.

The BJP, the main opposition party in Maharashtra, has been demanding Munde's resignation.

It has become a fashion for some people to level allegations against a person and seek resignation, the NCP patriarch said.

Allegations should be investigated and the truth brought to the fore. If allegations are true then it becomes our responsibility to take action, he said when asked if the NCP is contemplating any action against Munde.

"But it is not fair to take action unless allegations are proved, said Pawar, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra.

Earlier on January 15, the woman had unilaterally decided to withdraw her complaint.

In her tweets, the woman had said, “Do one thing, you all decide together. If even those who know me are making false allegations when there is no information, then make a decision together. I will withdraw as you all wish.”

