Big Brotherly BMC? Mumbai woman with no symptoms and no travel history dragged to quarantine

In a shocking incident, a woman from Mumbai's Kalina who had no travel history and symptoms were whisked away by BMC.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the incident took place on Thursday night, when the woman, her husband, and daughter were having their dinner. A team of BMC officials and two uniformed policemen knocked on their door and told the family that there has been a complaint that the lady had symptoms of COVID-19.
The woman told the team of BMC officials that she has no symptoms and had not stepped out of the building since the lockdown. She also them that she had absolutely no travel history. The officials then told the woman to pack her bag and come with them to a quarantine centre. The woman denied going alone, after which her husband was allowed to accompany her.
The woman was later taken to a hotel in Santacruz East which BMC converted it into a quarantine facility. She is staying with her husband, who has not been tested. A top BMC official was quoted saying by the Mid-Day that the person has been put in quarantine because of a complaint from the PMO office. This means there is a complaint from the Aarogya Setu app received by the Maharashtra government.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is an important step in the country's fight against COVID-19. 'By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, its effectiveness will increase,' he wrote on Twitter.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 15,712, including 12,974 active cases. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health.
