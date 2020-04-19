Big Brotherly BMC? Mumbai woman with no symptoms and no travel history dragged to quarantine

In a shocking incident, a woman from Mumbai's Kalina who had no travel history and symptoms were whisked away by BMC.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the incident took place on Thursday night, when the woman, her husband, and daughter were having their dinner. A team of BMC officials and two uniformed policemen knocked on their door and told the family that there has been a complaint that the lady had symptoms of COVID-19.

The woman told the team of BMC officials that she has no symptoms and had not stepped out of the building since the lockdown. She also them that she had absolutely no travel history. The officials then told the woman to pack her bag and come with them to a quarantine centre. The woman denied going alone, after which her husband was allowed to accompany her.