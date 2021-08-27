Bhiwandi: Three arrested by Shanti Nagar police for motorcycle and mobile phone thefts

Bhiwandi, August 27: The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested three people and solved 10 motorcycle and mobile theft cases. The police have seized eight motorcycles and two mobile phones from this accused. The accused had targeted two-wheelers parked on the roads, society, and office premises.

The police said in the past few months, several cases of motor vehicle thefts were getting registered. To find the culprit, senior officials formed a team to detect the cases and find the accused.

After scrutinizing the CCTV footage, the police team started searching for suspects, who were committing the crime. "Recently the police team received information and accordingly a trap was laid and the accused were arrested," said a police officer.

The police team first arrested two accused identified as Faizan Mohammed Ismail Ansari 19 and Kaminali Baig 21 both residents of Bhiwandi. "With the arrest of these two we solved seven bike thefts cases and seized the motorcycle," said a police officer.

The police team then arrested Faisal Firoz Ahmed Ansari, 21, a resident of Bhiwandi and solved a case of motorcycle theft and two mobile theft cases.

Sheetal Raut, senior police inspector, Shanti Nagar police station confirmed about the arrest of the three accused and said, "We have in total seized eight motorcycles and two mobile phones from this accused. We are further investigating the matter," he added.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:04 PM IST