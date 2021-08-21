Bhiwandi: Cops file 6 cases against BJP for organising 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Bhiwandi: After Thane and Mumbai now Bhiwandi police registered six different cases against the organisers mostly Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Party members who organised welcoming events during the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union Minister Kapil Patil on Thursday.

The six cases were registered in Bhiwandi-Zone 2 of Thane police under different police stations including Shanti Nagar, Kongaon, Narpoli, Bhiwandi city, Nizampura and Bhoiwada police station. "We have registered six cases after the Thursday rally. The cases were registered for violating the covid-19 norms and restriction and gathering crowd," said Yogesh Chavan, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Bhiwandi.



On August 19, Union Minister Kapil Patil had organised an 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Bhiwandi city. The yatra was welcomed at different locations by Bharatiya Janata party leaders and members and local villagers. "Most of the spots where they gathered a crowd violating the norms, where notice by the police and accordingly action was taken against the organisers," said a police officer.

Similarly, after an Yatra of Union Minister Kapil Patil on August 16 from Thane, Dombivli to Kalyan around 6 cases were registered at Kopri, Manpada in Dombivli, Kolshewadi, Khadakpada, Mahatma Phule in Kalyan and Kalyan Taluka police station in Titwala.

The Mumbai police too have registered around 19 cases across Mumbai after the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union Minister, Naryan Rane on Thursday across Mumbai. The rally had not only seen a crowd, but also resulted in traffic across the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:06 PM IST