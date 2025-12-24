Bhiwandi Municipal Elections: Media Ads Must Follow Model Code, MCMC To Certify All Political Content

With the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation general elections approaching, political parties and candidates are expected to intensify their campaign activities across various media platforms. |

Bhiwandi: With the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation general elections approaching, political parties and candidates are expected to intensify their campaign activities across various media platforms. However, authorities have made it clear that all election-related advertisements must strictly comply with the Model Code of Conduct and the directives issued by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

Media Monitoring Committee Established

As per the Election Commission’s notification dated October 9, 2025, titled “Media Monitoring and Advertisement Certification Order, 2025”, the civic administration will regulate political advertisements through a structured monitoring mechanism.

Accordingly, a Municipal-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been constituted under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Anmol Sagar. The committee includes Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate, Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Vikram Darade, concerned Returning Officers as members, and Public Relations Officer Shrikant Pardesi as the Member Secretary.

Under the guidelines, no political party or candidate will be allowed to broadcast or publish advertisements without obtaining prior certification from the MCMC. This applies to advertisements on Doordarshan, satellite television channels, cable TV networks, YouTube channels, radio services including Akashvani and private FM stations, cinema halls, audio-visual displays in public places, e-newspapers, bulk SMS and voice messages, social media platforms, websites and other electronic media.

Application Procedure for Certification

Applicants are required to submit their request for pre-certification at least five days before the proposed date of advertisement broadcast, using the prescribed Appendix-4 format. The application forms are available at the Media Monitoring Cell, Room No. 211, second floor, at the Municipal Headquarters. Along with the application, candidates or political parties must submit two pen drives containing the electronic version of the advertisement and two certified printed copies.

Election officials clarified that the expenditure incurred on such advertisements must be accounted for in the candidate’s or party’s election expense statement. Payments must be made only through cheque, demand draft or online modes; cash payments will not be accepted.

The committee will not certify advertisements that violate the Constitution of India or existing laws, promote enmity on the grounds of religion, caste, race, gender or language, misuse images of religious places, incite violence, disturb law and order, defame courts, individuals or institutions, threaten national unity and sovereignty, use images of defence personnel, or invade privacy or promote obscenity.

Content Restrictions and Compliance

For advertisements published in languages other than Marathi, Hindi or English, applicants must submit a notarised affidavit as per Appendix-5, certifying the accuracy of the translation and accepting responsibility for any discrepancies.

The MCMC will communicate its decision within three working days of receiving the application and may direct applicants to modify or remove any objectionable content, compliance with which will be mandatory.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has appealed to all political parties, candidates and media organisations to strictly adhere to the Election Commission’s guidelines to ensure that the civic polls are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.