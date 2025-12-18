Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2025: Rising Voter Base, Shifting Alliances & Civic Woes Set The Tone For January 15 Verdict

BNCMC |

Bhiwandi: The announcement of the Bhiwandi–Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections, scheduled for January 15, has injected fresh momentum into the city’s political landscape. Far from being a routine civic exercise, the polls are shaping up as a referendum on shifting alliances, growing polarisation and the electorate’s patience with long-pending urban challenges.

According to the draft electoral rolls, a total of 6,69,033 voters are eligible to cast their ballots this time—3,80,623 men, 2,88,097 women and 311 voters from the third gender. Notably, 27,484 entries carry a star mark, indicating duplicate or similar records. Municipal Election Officer Ajit Mahadak said that, in line with Election Commission guidelines, such voters will be allowed to vote after completing prescribed verification forms.

The surge in numbers is striking. In the 2017 civic polls, Bhiwandi had 4,79,253 voters; the current rolls reflect an increase of 1,89,780 voters over eight years—attributed to population growth as well as improved voter registration and awareness.

The BNCMC area, spread across roughly 26 kilometres, will retain its 90 wards. The electoral structure includes 21 four-member panels and two three-member panels. Political circles estimate that 750–760 candidates could enter the fray, intensifying competition and raising the stakes across wards.

Lessons from 2017 and the Politics of Power

The 2017 elections underlined the city’s volatile political arithmetic. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 47 seats, yet failed to retain control of the corporation. A post-poll alignment involving the BJP, Konark Vikas Aghadi, and 18 rebel Congress corporators eventually took charge—highlighting the opportunistic and unpredictable nature of Bhiwandi’s civic politics. After the elected body’s term ended on June 8, 2022, the corporation slipped into administrative rule, leaving the city without an elected council for nearly three years.

Defections, Polarisation and a Crowded Field

With the election notification in place, defections and re-alignments have resurfaced. Sources indicate that among the 21 former Congress rebels—many of whom later joined the NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar)—more than half are once again exploring new political equations. The Samajwadi Party appears energised, though its “Ekla Chalo” (go-it-alone) approach could fragment opposition votes. Political observers warn that such dynamics have complicated seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc, increasing the likelihood of a divided mandate.

Impact of Recent Parliamentary and Assembly Results

Recent electoral outcomes loom large. In the Lok Sabha elections, the victory of NCP (Sharad Pawar)’s Suresh alias ‘Baliya Mama’ from Bhiwandi dealt a significant blow to the BJP, widely seen as the result of opposition unity. The Assembly polls, however, painted a mixed picture: BJP’s Mahesh Chaugule secured a third consecutive win from Bhiwandi West, while Samajwadi Party’s Rais Shaikh retained Bhiwandi East for a second straight term, reinforcing his local stronghold.

Civic Issues Take Centre Stage

Beyond political manoeuvring, voters are expected to judge candidates on governance and delivery. The BNCMC is grappling with a severe financial crunch, heavily dependent on state and central assistance. Dilapidated roads, air pollution, water scarcity, illegal constructions, and allegations of corruption within the civic administration dominate public discourse.

As Bhiwandi heads to the polls on January 15, the verdict will determine whether the city finally secures stable leadership or remains mired in political uncertainty—an outcome that will shape its urban future for years to come.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/