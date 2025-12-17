Bhiwandi Civic Elections 2026: BNMC Launches Citywide Drive To Remove Political Hoardings After Model Code Comes Into Force

Political hoardings and banners removed across Bhiwandi after Model Code of Conduct comes into force ahead of civic polls | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 17: With the civic election drumbeat growing louder, the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) sprang into action the moment the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, launching a citywide drive to remove political banners, hoardings and party flags that had dominated public spaces.

Commissioner Orders Action Across All Five Wards

Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, civic staff across all five ward committees have begun dismantling thousands of political hoardings and banners erected by various parties and aspirants. The drive includes the removal of party flags, courtesy hoardings and the covering of inauguration plaques installed at public places.

Bus Stands, High-Visibility Spots Targeted

A major focus of the operation has been bus stands and other high-visibility locations, where large “courtesy” hoardings bearing the names and photographs of public representatives had been prominently displayed. Civic teams were seen actively covering or removing these displays to ensure strict compliance with election norms.

Two-Day Deadline To Clear Banners And Plaques

According to municipal sources, the administration aims to complete the removal process within the next two days. In addition to banners and posters, plaques installed at government buildings and public infrastructure projects are also being covered, as mandated under the Model Code of Conduct.

Simultaneous Enforcement To Ensure Level Playing Field

Officials said the drive is being conducted simultaneously in all five wards to prevent selective enforcement and ensure a level playing field for all political parties ahead of the elections.

Political Activity Yet To Peak In City

At present, the city is witnessing a relatively calm pre-poll atmosphere. While political activity is gradually picking up, no party has yet officially announced its ward-wise panels or finalised candidates. Behind the scenes, however, aspirants have intensified lobbying for tickets as parties prepare for the electoral battle.

Residents Welcome Reduction In Visual Clutter

Civic officials are also busy with logistical and administrative preparations to ensure a smooth and fair election process. The prompt action taken by the municipal administration has been welcomed by residents, who say the removal of banners has eased visual clutter and traffic distractions across the city.

Focus Shifts To Candidate Announcements And MCC Enforcement

As the countdown to the municipal elections begins, all eyes are now on political parties’ candidate announcements and the enforcement of the Model Code, which is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining discipline and fairness during the campaign period.

