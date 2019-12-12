Bhima-Koregaon: Teltumbde's custodial interrogation is necessary, Police tells HC

Mumbai: In a bid to secure the custody of academician Anand Teltumbde, the Pune Police on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that the professor had an 'active' connection with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) (CPI M) group.

A bench of Justice Prakash Naik has been hearing the pre-arrest bail applications of Teltumbde and rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who have been booked by the Pune Police for instigating the Bhima-Koregaon violence in January 2018. The police has arrested dozen of activists in this case and all of them including Navlakha and Teltumbde are accused of having links with CPI (M) and for plotting to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Presenting the Pune Police's case, public prosecutor Aruna Kamath-Pai told the bench that Teltumbde's custodial interrogation was mandatory as he could 'expose' the conspiracy of the CPI (M).

“Teltumbde has been an active member of the banned organisation. He has closely worked with them and thus his custodial interrogation is necessary for bringing the case to its logical end,” the prosecutor argued.

“With his help, we can expose the entire conspiracy of CPI (M), which is beyond the Bhima-Koregaon violence,” the prosecutor emphasised.

The arguments in the case would be continued on Friday.