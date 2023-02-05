Bhayandar: Memorial to 1985 Rail Roko protest martyrs seeks MBMC's attention for a face lift

Memorial to 1985 Rail Roko protest martyrs | Suresh Golani

It is an annual routine practice for a group of people mostly veterans in the field of politics, media and social service to visit the modest memorial in Bhayandar on the 5th of February every year to commemorate the memory of martyrs who were killed in police firing during an agitation to highlight the poor frequency of local train services.

Agitation in 1985 about increasing the frequency of local trains

The memorial is modestly raised on a plinth in marble with a plaque bearing a brief text in remembrance of seven martyrs who fell to police bullets during a Rail-Roko agitation on the fateful day. The spontaneous agitation started off in 1984 by repeated reminders and requests to the railway department about increasing the frequency of local trains to cope up with the increasing demand due to the expanding population of this extended suburb. This followed by a peaceful cyclic hunger strike launched from 30, January, 1985 under the aegis of Bhayandar Sangharsh Seva Samithi led by veteran social activist-Gautam Jain.

Protesters held up Rajdhani Express, led to police firing

However, after repeated requests and hunger strike failed to attract the attention of authorities, protests held up the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express to highlight the issue. Holding up a prestigious train like the Rajdhani apparently offended the then political bosses and the number of protestors had swelled. To disperse the protestors and quell the agitation, the police opened fire. As per official records seven protestors who had lost their lives in the firing incident were identified. However, the exact death count was 12 which included five other unidentified people who had also lost their lives.

Plaque sometimes encroached upon by vendors, needs face lift

“The agitation and sacrifice of these martyrs grabbed national attention and gradually the frequency of local trains started increasing along with enhanced rail-related infrastructure facilities. Today apart from being an origin station, frequency clocks at 5 minutes,” said P.L. Chaturvedi.

“The civic administration should give a face lift to this memorial. The plaque is sometimes encroached upon by roadside vendors and stall owners to display wares thus hiding it from public view. Is this not an insult to our martyrs?" questions Subhash Pandey.