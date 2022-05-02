Bhayandar: FASTag alert helps cops nab dumper thief within 10 hours

The Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) enabled FASTag helps reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas. However, a FASTag deduction alert at a toll gate served as a boon for a Bhayandar-based-transporter who got back his stolen dumper within 10 hours. According to the police, the action followed in response to a complaint filed by a local transporter identified as- Atul Prabhakar Thakur.

In his complaint to the police, Thakur stated that he received a SMS alert on his mobile phone related to FASTag deduction at the Arjunali toll plaza on the National highway in Padgha at around 4 am on Friday. He immediately contacted his driver and rushed to the parking place only to find the dumper missing. Thakur immediately reached the local police station and lodged a complaint.

On duty police personnel swung into action and started tracking the location using GPS and FASTag readings. Anticipating that the vehicle was heading towards Nashik, the Bhayandar police alerted their counterparts in Ghoti. Responding positively to the call, the Ghoti police intensified vigil and passed the information to the toll plaza staffers. Within hours, the dumper was intercepted and the thief apprehended by the Ghoti police at the toll plaza.

A team from the Bhayandar police station who also reached the spot, suspect the theft to be the handiwork of notorious sand mafia who prefer to use stolen trucks and dumpers to conduct their nefarious activities. A case of theft under section 379 of the IPC has been registered. Further investigations were underway.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Open gym inaugurated in Kharghar garden by Corporator Netra Kiran Patil

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:44 PM IST