Navi Mumbai: Open gym inaugurated in Kharghar garden by Corporator Netra Kiran Patil

An open gym was inaugurated on Maharashtra Day at Nakshatra Garden in sector 19 in Kharghar. The open gym was set up under the corporator’s fund by Netra Kiran Patil of ward number 4. She says that the health of citizens is very important and regular exercise will help them to stay fit and healthy.

Corporator Patil said that the garden is located at plot number 43 in sector 19 under ward number 4 in Kharghar. “On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labor Day, the gym has been inaugurated by the hand of Vishnu Pandey, who works at the garden,” said Patil.

In the gym, different kinds of tools have been set up including cycling in the park. Niharika, a class 10 student from the ward and a cyclist who had recently cycled from Kharghar to Hyderabad was also part of the celebration.

Corporator Netra Kiran Patil explained the importance of health to the residents and also explained the importance of exercise. During the Corona period, many people did not get an infectious disease or some did get infected, but their lives were not harmed because of their strong immune system. Therefore, she said while expressing her thoughts that health is wealth.

Dattatraya Joshi, a senior citizen of the ward and retired from the Bhabha Atomic Energy Commission, said he never gets angry when he calls Netra and Kiran for a complaint and tries to resolve every issue.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 02:02 PM IST