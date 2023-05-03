Bhayandar: ASI team visits Janjire Dharavi fort in Uttan for inspection amid complaints of misuse by anti-social elements

In wake of the complaints regarding misuse of the historic Janjire Dharavi Fort in Uttan by anti-social elements, a team from the Archaeological survey of India (ASI) visited the fort and its surrounding areas for an inspection on Tuesday.

Apart from inspecting the fort and visiting other historic structures in the vicinity like- Dharavi Devi Temple, an ancient British-era water supply system, more than four centuries-old Bethlehem Church ,and inscriptions on stone in the age-old Modi script, the team also reviewed the restoration and beautification work planned for the complete makeover of the Janjire Dharavi Fort.

Owing to the apathy shown by various government agencies, the fort paints a sorry picture of utter neglect and irresponsible behaviour shown by visitors, which led to unhygienic surroundings comprising of leftovers including empty liquor bottles. Notably, the State Human Rights Commission had taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports about the prevailing illegalities in the fort premises. The heritage lovers under the aegis of the Janjire Dharavi Killa Jatan Samithi, not only clean graffiti and clear garbage, but are trying to take things further by making a conscious effort to restore the fort to its former glory.

“The team has conducted a minute inspection, the reports of which will be tabled before the ASI director for further action,” said fort-lover Rohit Suvarna who along with his colleagues had accompanied the ASI team. While the state tourism department has disbursed Rs10 crore out of the Rs25 crore for the makeover project, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has also made budgetary allocations of Rs 3 crore in the current fiscal for the proper maintenance of the fort.

ABOUT THE FORT

An able military commander who played an important role in liberating the western coast of India from Portuguese rule, the crowning glory of Chimaji Appa’s career was that he valiantly captured Vasai Fort in an intensely fought battle in 1739. To secure Vasai Fort from sea invasions and to launch attacks in times of war, Appa built a ‘burj’ (watch-tower), kissing the Arabian Sea.