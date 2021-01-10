Bhandara hospital fire: Parents blame staff for dereliction

Many parents whose newborn babies were among those dead in the Bhandara hospital fire have blamed the staff there for dereliction of duty.

Ten babies died after the fire broke out on Saturday at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storeyed district hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara district town, about 900 km from the state capital Mumbai.

Kin of Geeta and Vishwanath Behere, whose two month- old daughter was among the 10 newborn babies who perished in the blaze, blamed the hospital authorities for dereliction of duty.

They claimed that no doctor or nurse was present in the unit when the fire broke out. They blamed the hospital administration for the tragedy and sought action against those responsible.

Vandana Sidam from Ravanwadi in Bhandara district gave birth to a girl at Pahela primary health centre on January 3.

The baby was shifted to the district hospital unit as its weight was below normal.