Bhandara hospital fire: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asks collector to probe

Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took a serious note of the Bhandara district hospital fire tragedy in which 10 infants died and requested the district collector to conduct a probe and send a factual action taken report with all the necessary documents within 48 hours from the receipt of its letter.

“The Commission has taken cognizance of new reports regarding deaths of 10 newborns in a fire in SNCU at Bhandara District General hospital on early hours of January 9, 2021. You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter and send an actual action taken report along with all the necessary documents within 48 hours from the receipt of this letter,’’ it said in a letter.

The Commission’s move comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to hold a comprehensive inquiry adding that a stern action will be taken against the guilty.

“One of the functions assigned to the Commission under section 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, is to inquire the complaints and take suo moto cognizance in relation to deprivation and violation of child rights,’’ said the Commission.