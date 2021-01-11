Bhandara fire tragedy: NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over the death of 10 infants

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance and issued a notice to Maharashtra government over the death of 10 newborns due to fire in Bhandara District General Hospital on Saturday.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Government of Maharashtra calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. "The DGP is also expected to inform the Commission about the outcome of the investigation being conducted by the police authorities. The report must contain the fire audit reports of various hospitals in the state as well as what measures have been taken or contemplated to be taken by the state against the erring or negligent officers/officials so that they cannot go with impurity," NHRC said.

The Commission has observed that the victim babies were in the custody of a state-run hospital where they lost their lives. "Hence, the state cannot escape its responsibility," NHRC said. "This is a serious issue of violation of human rights for which the accountability of the negligent officers/officials is required to be fixed, with retrospective effect. The monetary relief alone is not sufficient to compensate. Further, it is imperative to ensure that the support systems in various hospitals in the state must provide adequate care and attention to the patients for protection of their human rights," it added.