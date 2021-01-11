Bhandara hospital fire: BJP calls for bandh demanding judicial inquiry into death of 10 newborns

Bhandara: The BJP has called for a bandh in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to express anguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at the district hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.

BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters that the party wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retired judge into the Saturday's incident.

"We also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families," he said.