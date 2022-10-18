BEST to run extra buses in Mumbai, Suburbs and Navi Mumbai on Diwali

Passengers boarding a BEST bus |

Mumbai: For the convenience of citizens, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to run extra bus services on prominent routes in Mumbai, Suburbs and Navi Mumbai on the occasion of Diwali. The additional buses will be driven between October 22 and October 26.

The BEST official claimed that these bus services will cover the prominent routes of the city, including Dader Plaza , Kalba Devi, Bandra, Mahatma Phule Market in Mumbai and the APMC market in Navi Mumbai. The new bus services will be added to the 25 special bus services that are already in operation, connecting various routes throughout the city.

Similarly, 140 extra bus services are also planned for October 26 on the occasion of Balipratipada and Bhaiduj. These bus services will run across the city.

BEST has announced open-deck Hop-on-Hop-off bus services to facilitate smooth travel at night for revellers moving around the city for Garba and Devi darshan on city routes such as Gate Way of India and Juhu Beach via Maharshi Karve Road, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Worli Sea Face, Bandra SV Road, Linking Road, Juhu Tara Road, and Juhu Beach.

Apart from that, the second route of AC buses were operated between Juhu Beach and Gorai Depot via Juhu Bus Station, Mithibai College, JVPD New Link Road, Miithchowkey, Oriem Church, SV Road, Borivli Station, and Gorai Depot.

Apart from that, 221 additional buses were deployed from 24 bus depots across the city to avoid the rush of commuters in view of Raksha Bandhan.