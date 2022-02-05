'Best (il)logic of the day award': Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi mocks Amruta Fadnavis over '3% divorces in Mumbai due to traffic jams' claim

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis after the latter claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai take place due to traffic jams.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi wrote: "Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake.." "Bengaluru families please avoid reading this , can prove fatal for your marriages," she added.

For the unversed, Amruta Fadnavis on Friday claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening because of traffic jams as people can not give time to their families.

"I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes," Fadnavis, who is a banker and a singer, said.

Addressing media persons in Mumbai after an event, she also alleged that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was functioning as a monopoly and that the government was just a "vasooli" government.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticized Amruta Fadnavis' claim.

"Amrita Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but this for the first time I have heard this," said Pednekar.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:32 PM IST