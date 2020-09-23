BEST diverts bus routes amid heavy rains in Mumbai - Check out updated routes, timings

Overnight heavy rains on Wednesday in the city led to numerous traffic diversions and road closures due to waterlogging. Some of the key roads that were most hit due to the incessant rains were Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, Bandra Reclamation Road among others. A police official said, around six inches of waterlogging was reported at Andheri and Malad Subway, causing the subway to be shut for vehicular traffic. The motorists were asked to take diversions after the Eastern Freeway was shut on Wednesday morning.

Mumbai Police informed on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday that there was waterlogging near Byculla police station, J. J. Bridge, Minara masjid Junction, Dadar railway station, Dadar TT, Bawla compound, Goldeval Kapda Gali, Wadi port junction, Hindamata junction, Netaji Palkar Road. Similar waterlogging issues were observed at Alankar Petrol Pump, Khetwadi, Girgaon, Grant Road E, Uranwala Street Alibhai Premji Marg, Grant Road (W), Slator Road, Cotton Green.

As Mumbai's busiest roads were waterlogged, BEST diverted and cancelled some of their bus routes. Check out the updated timings and routes issued by BEST: