BEST bravehearts gear up for plasma donation

Mumbai: Staffers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, who have been on the forefront in the city's fight against the global pandemic have now come forward to donate their plasma, in order to boost recovery of their fellow frontline members.

As many as 1560 frontline workers of the undertaking have already recovered from COVID-19. Many of them have joined duty too, thus the BEST management earlier on Monday have reached out to the employees appealing them for donating their plasma. “The management has appealed to the employees for plasma donation. There have been 1500+ recoveries from the undertaking itself and we have only 250 active cases now. Even if 30 percent of the recovered patients come forward and donate their plasma, we can help others," said BEST chief medical officer, Anil Kumar Singhal.

The doctor informed that many employees were eager to donate. The medical team will undermine the donor's medical eligibility before recommending anybody for plasma donation.

Meanwhile the management has also announced incentives, to encourage the employees of the undertaking. Employees who come forward for plasma donation will get two-day paid holiday. “On the first day two conductors of Mulund Depot came forward to register themselves. There are also many others from transport, maintenance, electricity and engineering departments who are willing to donate plasma" Dr Singhal said.

Only patients aged between 18-55 who do not have any comorbidity will be eligible for donation.

Suhas Pawar (38), a bus conductor from Goregaon depot and Covid survivor said that he would be happy to donate his plasma. Pawar had to face social stigma and discrimination. He was not allowed to enter his quarters, after he returned from hospital in May. “I have seen people stigmatising the disease and the patients. Donating the plasma will send out a signal that once who was infected has the power to save another life. This will inspire others,” Pawar said.