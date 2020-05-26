Be bold and assertive, former CM advises Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has advised him to be assertive, bold and take along all sections including bureaucracy. Countering the allegation that the Central government has not helped state government, Fadnavis claimed that so far the Modi government has allotted state government Rs 28,104 crore.

The former chief minister was addressing the press conference on social media for the first time after the Corona outbreak. When asked about what he would have done, had he been the Chief Minister of state, he first refused to answer the question directly. “We need an assertive and bold political leadership today. A leadership which will take along all sections of society and will handle bureaucracy efficiently,” he said without taking the name of Thackeray.

“Instead of crying about Centre’s injustice to Maharashtra, the Maharashtra government should show courage to take bold decisions. Why the state government did not raise loan to fund the expenditure? Who stopped them to take loan? Why CM is not showing boldness? Some decisions may prove wrong but it does not mean that he should not shy away from taking decisions?” Fadnavis slammed Thackeray. He advised CM to raise loan up to 5 per cent of GDP and use fiscal space available to state government.

“Instead of treating the Corona as enemy, the ruling party is treating opposition as enemy. The 40 per cent of total deaths in the country are from Maharashtra. While everyday new 1500 corona patients are adding in Mumbai alone, the state government could barely manage to add 2000 to 4000 beds for treating these people. What did the government do in the last two months?” he asked.

Centre helped with 28,000 crore

Fadnavis also gave details of the aid by the Central government. “Till now, the Centre has given Rs 28,104 crore to the state government through various schemes. As per the permission to raise loan up to 5 per cent of GDP and advance, state can take from RBI. Maharashtra can raise additional Rs.1.65 Lakh crore. Thus in total Maharashtra will get total fund of Rs. 2.70 lakh crore,” Fadanavis claimed.

“In the last three months, Centre has supplied ration to state government. It supplied wheat worth Rs 1750 crore, rice (Rs 2620 crore), pulses (Rs.100 crore), additional ration for migrant labours (Rs 122 crore). The beneficiaries of PM Kisan Sanman scheme got Rs 1,726 crore, Jandhan beneficiaries got Rs 1958 crore, widow, handicap and senior citizens got Rs 116 crore which totals Rs 3800 crore,” he added.