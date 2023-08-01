Bandra-Worli Sea Link: MNS Wants Toll Plaza Employees To Follow Rules

MNS party flag | Photo credits: MNS Adhikrut/Twitter

Mumbai: Following the recent incident of vandalising the toll plaza of Samruddhi Mahamarg, Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) workers have raised the issue of alleged unruly and aggressive behaviour of toll plaza employees at Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Tushar Aphale, the MNS head for the Bandra Assembly constituency, submitted a letter to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) and also to the Bandra police seeking a VIP toll plaza at the Sea link.

MNS points at GR

In the letter, MNS referred to the Government of India’s GR (Government Resolution) and demanded rules to be followed by the employees at the toll plaza as they alleged employees display uncooperative and arrogant behaviour.

The workers argued that according to the rules, if a vehicle has a valid fast tag but faces technical issues resulting in the inability to deduct toll charges, the vehicle should be allowed to pass without payment, and a receipt for the zero amount should be provided.

“The employees engage in arguments with commuters and forcefully take money. We see it as a form of exploitation,” they said, adding, MSRDC must carry out police verification of the employees who work at the toll plaza.

“A helpline number should be displayed at the site and towing van and ambulance facility shall also be made available,” they said.

A few days ago, the MNS workers submitted a letter to Roadways Solution India Infra Limited, a contractor company for the same.

