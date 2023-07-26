MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Breaks His Silence Over Sinnar Toll Plaza Controversy

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File Photo

Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray finally broke his silence on the toll plaza controversy his son Amit is involved in. The politician's speech in defence of his son were fiery.

Thackeray, who is currently in Pune on a tour, said that his son Amit was stopped at Sinnar toll plaza despite having a Fastag. He then went onto say that he [Amit Thackeray] is touring all over the state and is not breaking tolls everywhere.

Raj Thackeray says toll plaza vandalism was reaction to staff's rude behaviour

"Amit was stopped despite having Fastag. When he asked to speak with staff, they behaved rudely with him. That is reaction to the action," he said referring to reports of vandalism of the toll plaza.

He furhter trained his guns at the BJP and asked when will the saffron party realise their pre-poll promises of making Maharashtra toll-free. He also questioned whether the party will take responsibility for a hush-hush inauguration of Samruddhi Expressway which has claimed 400 lives so far.

Roads are pothole-ridden, why charge toll: MNS Chief

Raj Thackeray subsequently raised the issue of potholes and questioned why do they charge toll when the roads are bad. "Will BJP talk about the issue," he questioned and added, "It has been 17 years since Mumbai-Goa road work is underway, why has it taken so long for this route? Which other route was constructed for over a decade?"

"Who does the toll money go to," questioned Raj.

Amit Thackeray's vehicle stopped at toll plaza

MNS Student Wing in charge, and Raj Thackeray's son Amit's vehicle was stopped at Sinnar toll plaza on Samruddhi Expressway later on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

He claimed that due to a glitch, the Fastag was not working and was thus stopped by the staff and added that they were behaving rudely with him. Following the incident, the party workers vandalised the toll plaza on July 23.

