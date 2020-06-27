Bandra woman loses Rs 70,000 to KYC fraud

Mumbai: A Bandra-based architect lost Rs 70,000 in just 15 minutes after she fell prey to a Know Your Customer (KYC) fraud on Wednesday. The woman was asked to download a team viewer (remote control) app for verification of her payment app's KYC, after which the fraudster siphoned Rs 70,000 after getting access to her bank details, OTP and phone details. Khar Police have booked the unidentified accused and are investigating the matter.

According to police, on Wednesday, the complainant, Mamta Sukhatme, had received a call from a man posing as a representative from a payment application, who wanted to update the KYC procedure. The fraudster said that with a rise in cyber crime of late, the application was ensuring that the KYCs are updated and convinced Sukhatme to download a team viewer (remote control) app for verification.

When the woman clicked on the link sent by the fraudster from the mobile number linked with her bank account, she was asked to share a 10-digit number to complete the procedure. This gave the fraudster remote access of the phone and he asked Sukhatme to insert her bank details like account number, debit card number and pin to get started with the mobile application.

Using all the account information and remote access, the unidentified accused then siphoned off Rs 70,000 within 15 minutes. Realising that she has been duped, Sukhatme immediately approached Khar Police and lodged a complaint. Police are investigating the case and are yet to make arrests.