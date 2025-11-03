 Mumbai Metro Line 1: Technical Fault Disrupts Services On Ghatkopar–Versova Route During Evening Rush Hour
Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Metro Line 1 services were briefly disrupted on Monday evening after a technical fault in a rake at Andheri station in the western suburbs. The snag affected operations on the Ghatkopar–Versova route during peak hours, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters heading home after work.

At around 5:30 pm, Mumbai Metro 1 posted on X, “Services are delayed due to a technical fault. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your support while we work to regularise services.”

Minutes later, a second post announced, “Train operations have resumed. Efforts are on to regularise services as per schedule. We appreciate your continued support.”

RAccording to reports, the fault began when a rake developed a snag at Andheri, forcing the train to halt. It was later towed away by another train to clear the track.

The disruption triggered long queues and overcrowding at several stations. Commuters reported no trains between Versova and Ghatkopar for nearly 45 minutes and complained about the lack of timely announcements.

X user Shubham Danao shared visuals from the packed Airport Road station and wrote, “Very soon @MumbaiMetro01 will face a stampede. Today’s Versova–Ghatkopar metro is dangerously crowded—stampede-like situation. Mark my words. Date: 3 Nov 2025.”

Another user, Phalin, vented, “No trains on the Andheri–Ghatkopar line for the past 20 minutes. Complete chaos at Andheri station. Metro authorities aren’t even allowing passengers onto the platform.”

