 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Express Partially Cancelled Between Varanasi And Gorakhpur From Dec 6–18
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
In view of the ongoing work for commissioning of patch doubling at Mau–Pipri Dih–Dullahapur and Mau–Khurahat stations in the North Eastern Railway, a block will be undertaken from December 6 to 18, 2025. Due to this operational block, Train No. 19091/19092 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Express will be affected.

Train 19091 to Short-Terminate at Varanasi

Train No. 19091 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Express, journey commencing on December 15, 2025, will short-terminate at Varanasi instead of Gorakhpur. As a result, the train will be partially cancelled between Varanasi and Gorakhpur stations.

Train 19092 to Originate from Varanasi

Similarly, Train No. 19092 Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Express, journey commencing on December 16, 2025, will depart from Varanasi instead of Gorakhpur. Accordingly, this train will also be partially cancelled between Gorakhpur and Varanasi stations.

