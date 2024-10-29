Bandra Terminus Stampede: WR Implements Stricter Parcel Guidelines At Major Stations To Enhance Safety During Festive Rush

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway tightens parcel rules at major stations to enhance safety during the festive rush | Representational Image

Mumbai: Following a recent incident at Bandra Terminus where overcrowding led to a stampede, the Western Railway's Mumbai Central division has introduced stricter controls on parcel consignments at major railway stations, including Bandra Terminus (BDTS), Vapi (VAPI), Valsad (BL), Udhna (UDN), and Surat (ST).

These new guidelines, effective immediately and continuing until November 8, 2024, restrict parcel stacking on platforms to 12 hours before train departures to allow safer passenger movement during the festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Railway officials believe that keeping platforms clear will significantly improve passenger flow and reduce the risk of incidents like the one recently seen at Bandra Terminus.

"The festive season traditionally brings a surge in passenger footfall and parcel shipments, with parcel volumes rising notably this year at various railway parcel offices. This has led to increased challenges in handling parcel consignments while ensuring passenger safety, as platforms have become congested, affecting both movement and security" said an official.

According to sources, recent Bandra Terminus incident underscored these issues, prompting authorities to act swiftly to reduce congestion on platforms.

An official letter issued on October 28 by the assistant commercial manager of Western Railways Mumbai Central division ( FPJ has the copy) detailed the new measure, stating, “Due to the upcoming festive seasons of Diwali and Chhath Puja, a substantial rise has been noticed in parcel consignments at parcel offices such as BDTS, VAPI, BL, UDN, and ST. The volume of parcels being stacked on the platform creates hurdles in passenger movement and leads to challenges in managing parcels effectively at these offices. Considering the safety issues and security of passengers, all parcel supervisors are to ensure that no parcel consignments are allowed on the platform before 12 hours from the scheduled departure of the train."

"According to the new guidelines, parcel supervisors will play a key role in ensuring that platform space remains clear, preventing any parcel consignments from being stacked more than 12 hours prior to a train’s departure. This is expected to streamline parcel operations and improve safety and accessibility for passengers on crowded platforms" further added official.

"This decision reflects a proactive approach to manage the complexities of passenger movement and parcel operations, especially during periods of high traffic. With Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations prompting more travelers and parcel shipments, authorities seek to prevent overcrowding by enforcing the 12-hour rule", officials stated.