 Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Introduces Unreserved Festival Special Trains To Address Passenger Overcrowding
Following the bandra stampede to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run Unreserved Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur and from Udhna to Chhapra.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Bandra Terminus Stampede: In response to the recent stampede, Western Railway rolls out Unreserved Festival Special Trains to manage passenger rush during the festive season | Representational Image

Mumbai: Following the bandra stampede to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run Unreserved Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur and from Udhna to Chhapra.

Earlier on Sunday a stampede occurred at Bandra Terminus as passengers rushed to board the Gorakhpur-bound Antodaya Express, resulting in injuries to ten individuals

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway train number 05030 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 07.10 am and reach Gorakhpur at 4.15 pm the next day. This train will run on 31st, October and 4th, 8th & 12th November, 2024.

Similarly, Train No. 05029 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 7.00 pm and arrive Bandra Terminus at 05.00 am on the second day. This train will run on 2nd, 6th and 10th November, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions. This train will comprises of all coaches of general second class.

In addition to that train 05022 Udhna – Chhapra Unreserved Special will depart from Udhna on Wednesday, 30th October, 2024 at 8.00 pm and reach Chhapra at 07.30 am on Friday.

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During...
Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Budaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Malhaur, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar and Siwan stations in both directions. This train will also comprises of all coaches of general second class.

