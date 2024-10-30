Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Urges Passengers To Follow Luggage Allowance Limits, Suspends Platform Ticket Sales At Key Stations

Western Railway advises passengers to adhere to luggage limits after Bandra stampede, suspends platform ticket sales to reduce crowding | Representational Image

Mumbai: Following the stampede at Bandra terminus, Western Railway has issued an advisory to all passengers, urging them to adhere to the free luggage allowance limits set for each class of travel. According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, each passenger is entitled to carry a specified amount of luggage free of charge within their travel compartment, with allowances varying by class.

Earlier on Sunday a video capturing a chaotic scene at Bandra terminus went viral, highlighting overcrowding issues and violations of luggage regulations. The footage shows numerous passengers with oversized luggage, including large bags and even a drum, contributing to congestion on the platform.

According to an official, in AC First Class, passengers are allowed up to 70 kg of free luggage, while AC 2-Tier and first class passengers are permitted 50 kg. Passengers traveling in AC 3- Tier, AC chair car, and non AC sleeper class have a free luggage allowance of 40 kg, and Second Class passengers may carry up to 35 kg. "Luggage exceeding the free allowance will incur additional charges, with a minimum excess charge starting at Rs 30" officials stated.

Additionally, Western Railway has clarified that the free luggage allowance does not extend to larger items such as scooters, bicycles, or oversized consignments exceeding dimensions of 100 cm x 100 cm x 70 cm. Any luggage that surpasses the marginal allowance will be subject to penalties.

Earlier , to manage station crowding and enhance passenger safety, Western Railway has temporarily suspended the sale of platform tickets at select major stations until November 8, 2024. This measure is part of a broader initiative to ensure smooth passenger flow within station premises.

"Western Railway urges passengers to comply with luggage regulations to avoid penalties and ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for all" said spokesperson of WR.