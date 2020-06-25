‘Band, baaja’ for parents of bride, groom & wedding hall manager: 80 guests at ceremony

Ulhasnagar: Ulhasnagar Police have registered a case against three people, including the parents of the bride, groom and manager of a wedding hall, for organising a wedding attended by about 80 guests on Tuesday.

Rajendra Kadam, senior inspector, Ulhasnagar police station, said, "On learning about the wedding function at the Sant Jairam Chhapru Hall, we rushed to the spot. The wedding was over and the gathering was at lunch.

Rajendra Kadam further said, the families and guests had not obtained permission and were in flagrant violation of social distancing norms.

Police marched the parents of the bride, groom and the hall manager to the police station and released them after filing an FIR.