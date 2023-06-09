Odisha tragedy: Former Rail Board Member Subodh Jain Raises Safety Concerns, Criticises Laxity Attitude | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Balasore railway tragedy, which resulted in a significant loss of lives, has once again brought the issue of safety in railway operations to the forefront, said a former member of the Railway Board, Subodh Jain.

Jain, who visited The Free Press Journal Office on Friday, said, “chalta hai culture” (a lax attitude towards safety) in the country is one of the main reasons railways face safety concerns. While interacting with the journalists, Jain spoke about the challenges faced by the Indian railway system in ensuring safety.

Balasore Tragedy: Former Rail Board Member Subodh Jain Raises Safety Concerns, Criticises 'Chalata Hai Culture' During Visit to FPJ | VGP

Balasore Tragedy: Former Rail Board Member Subodh Jain Raises Safety Concerns, Criticises 'Chalata Hai Culture' During Visit to FPJ | Vijay Gohil

Balasore Tragedy: Former Rail Board Member Subodh Jain Raises Safety Concerns, Criticises 'Chalata Hai Culture' During Visit to FPJ | Vijay Gohil

Kavach system may not have been able to prevent the Balasore tragedy: Jain

He acknowledged the existence of safety measures like the Kavach system, designed to prevent collisions. However, he pointed out that the Kavach system may not have been able to prevent the Balasore tragedy. The system acts as an advanced warning system, communicating with signals and other trains on the same track. In this case, the signal was green, and the system cannot detect if the signal is wrongly set or if there are physical obstructions on the tracks, such as derailments or fallen objects.

Addressing concerns about sabotage, Jain mentioned that the interlocking mechanism, responsible for the correct alignment of tracks, is not easily susceptible to sabotage. Forcefully changing the direction of the tracks or tampering with the wiring would trigger an immediate red signal indication. However, he did mention the possibility of unforeseen behaviour resulting from deliberate manipulation of the device’s settings.

Jain stressed that electronic interlocking is not solely the responsibility of the station master, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the Balasore tragedy.

According to Jain, safety in railway operations goes beyond just relying on equipment and technology; it is deeply rooted in the culture. He emphasized the necessity of a mindset shift and a stronger commitment to safety measures.

Balasore tragedy- a freak and unfortunate incident

Regarding the Balasore tragedy, Jain referred to it as a freak and unfortunate incident involving a series of mishaps, including collision, derailment, and subsequent collisions between high-speed trains. He explained the sequence of events leading up to the disaster, including the incorrect positioning of the point and the green signal given to the Coromandel Express.

He cautioned against solely attributing the accident to the Kavach system, stating that it would not have been able to prevent or minimize the impact of such a complex incident. Instead, he called for a focus on replacing outdated assets and providing training to line staff, rather than investing resources in vendor-driven enhancements.