Watch: School Turned Into Mortuary For Deceased of Balasore Accident Being Razed Due To Fear Of Spirits

A school building in Balasore which was turned into a temporary mortuary for the deceased of Balasore Train Accident is being razed. This comes after the parents expressed their reluctance in sending their children to school. The school was hastily turned into a temporary morgue, following the deadly train accident that claimed the lives of 288 people and injured over 1,000.
A teacher says, "The collector visited the building yesterday. There is nothing to be scared of & there are no spirits here. It's just superstition. Still, this will be taken down and a new building will be built."
Last Friday, the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary iron ore-laden goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station. Some of its derailed coaches then crashed into the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in India’s worst railway disaster in three decades that left 1100 injured.
(with ANI inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)