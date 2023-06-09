 Watch: School Turned Into Mortuary For Deceased of Balasore Accident Being Razed Due To Fear Of Spirits
The school was hastily turned into a temporary morgue, following the deadly train accident that claimed the lives of 288 people and injured over 1,000.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
A school building in Balasore which was turned into a temporary mortuary for the deceased of Balasore Train Accident is being razed. This comes after the parents expressed their reluctance in sending their children to school. The school was hastily turned into a temporary morgue, following the deadly train accident that claimed the lives of 288 people and injured over 1,000.

A teacher says, "The collector visited the building yesterday. There is nothing to be scared of & there are no spirits here. It's just superstition. Still, this will be taken down and a new building will be built."

Last Friday, the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary iron ore-laden goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station. Some of its derailed coaches then crashed into the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express in India’s worst railway disaster in three decades that left 1100 injured.

(with ANI inputs)

