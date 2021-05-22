Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial: MBMC clears decks; demolishes illegal structures in Bhayandar

Bhayandar, May 22: More than six months after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray performed the “e-bhoomi-pujan” for the construction of the much awaited memorial dedicated to Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray in Bhayandar, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) finally demolished the illegal constructions which had posed obstructions in the construction work.

A team led by deputy municipal commissioner- Ajit Muthe and ward officer- Kanchan Gaikwad under the instructions of MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole razed 43 tenements which had illegally mushroomed on the site tagged for the memorial.

“While the demolition process was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, 33 eligible beneficiaries have been provided alternate accommodation in flats procured by us from MMRDA under the rental housing scheme.” said Dhole.

While adequate security cover was provided by the police, MBMC’s fire brigade personnel were also on alert at the demolition site.

Designed to showcase the momentous era of the life and times of the iconic leader with a blend of modern age technology, the majestic structure will come on a vast 1.80 lakh square feet plot which is tagged with a reservation of social forestation (survey no-122) in Bhayandar (east).

The state government will pump funds amounting Rs.38 crore towards the construction of the world class memorial which had been on hold since the past nearly five years. Apart from amphitheaters, museum, e-library, music center, study rooms, multi-purpose halls, conference room, cafeteria, the memorial will house special galleries which will not only display articles and books associated with the life of the Shiv Sena supremo but will also exhibit collection of his select political/ social cartoons, rare photographs, editorials and digitized versions of famous speeches in different languages, using multimedia audio technology.

Green Initiatives

While the replica of Raigad Fort will serve as an entrance to bring back Shivaji Maharaj’s era to those visiting the memorial, a series of eco-friendly initiatives including- solar powered energy systems, turbo-ventilators, mini garbage recycling unit and rain water harvesting have been planned on the land which will be used for minimal construction work and the remaining portion will pave way for landscape gardens and greenery.