Maharashtra: MBMC orders fire, electrical audit of all private, govt structures

Mumbai: After Covid-19 hospitals, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now ordered the fire safety and electrical audit of all private and government owned establishments and residential high-rises in the twin-city. In an order issued by deputy commissioner (Fire and Emergency Services)- Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte, owners / society members will have to ensure fire compliance in accordance with the provisions framed under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act 2006, failing which strict action will be initiated against offenders. Inspection reports have to be submitted within 15 days.

According to the Act, the person or organization who owns the building/ establishment is required to conduct a fire safety audit of the structure by a licensed agency. “Regular fire audits and eliminating any type of electrical shortcomings is for the safety of citizens. Also, installing fire safety apparatus is a compulsory process. However, those found to be disregarding the orders will face severe action in the form of water disconnections and requests will be made to the service provider to snap electric lines of erring establishments/ buildings,” warned Dr Sambhaji Panpatte.

As per official statistics ranging from 2005 to 12, January-2021, the MBMC has awarded temporary fire NOC’s to 1,431 structures and final fire NOC to 927 structures.

This apart from 187 hospitals ( including 25 covid treatment facilities), 74 educational institutions, 94 lodging-boarding, four cinema halls and 213 hotels, bars and restaurants in the twin-city. As per fire brigade officials the number of residential high-rise buildings ( 45 meter and above) currently stands at 204.

It is mandatory to submit the certificate of fire inspection to the office of the chief fire officer of the fire brigade and the electrical safety compliance certificate to the Public Works Department (PWD). The standard operating procedure should be made more transparent to enforce accountability on the private agencies which provide fire certification to buildings.