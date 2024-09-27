Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SHRC Commission Probes Death Of Accused Akshay Shinde In Police Custody

Badlapur child sexual assault case, Akshay Shinde in police custody | File| X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken cognizance of the death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in the alleged Badlapur sexual assault case, while he was in police custody. The SHRC has directed multiple authorities to file a comprehensive investigation report before the commission.

The commission, presided by retired Justice K.K. Tated and Sanjay Kumar, has asked the Superintendent of Taloja Central Prison, the Commissioner of Police (Thane), the Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai), and the Thane Collector to submit two sets of inquiry reports.

Additionally, they are to provide updated status reports from the investigating agencies under the signature of the investigating officer. The respondents have also been directed to file affidavits disclosing whether any proceedings have been initiated by the deceased's relatives or by any NGO.

The SHRC's order mandates that the Superintendent of Taloja Central Prison must notify the deceased’s family about the commission's ongoing proceedings. The case has been adjourned to November 25, with all reports and affidavits to be submitted before that date.

A copy of the order, accessed by FPJ reveals that the SHRC received a wireless message from Taloja prison authorities on September 24, informing them of Shinde’s death. A letter from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1, Thane, on the same date, confirmed that a case had been registered at Mumbra Police Station.

The letter by the DCP reads, “Akshay Shinde, 24, was in judicial custody at Taloja jail, accused under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other charges related to the Badlapur police station case. He was taken into custody on September 23 after a production warrant was issued by the District and Additional Sessions Court, Kalyan, on September 20. While being transported to the Central Crime Branch office in Thane for further investigation, Shinde allegedly snatched the service revolver of API Nilesh More and fired three rounds at the police team, injuring More in the left thigh. In self-defense, Police Inspector (PI) Sanjay Shinde fired a round at the accused, which led to Akshay Shinde being disarmed and injured.”

It further adds, “Both the injured officer and Akshay Shinde were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Kalwa. However, Shinde was declared dead upon arrival. An accidental death report has been registered, and Shinde’s mother, Alka Shinde, was informed on September 23. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at JJ Hospital following an inquest by a judicial magistrate.”