Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Preliminary Report By 2-Member Committee Exposes Gross Negligence By School Administration

Mumbai: A preliminary report by the two-member committee appointed by the State Education Minister has made shocking revelations about the Badlapur minors assault case.

Gross Negligence Of School Administration Revealed By The Report

Sources said that the accused, Akshay Shinde, who began work as a contractual employee on August 1, was hired without any background verification and he had unrestricted access to the school premises, including the female restrooms, without carrying any identification card. They say the report details that the sexual assault on minors is suspected to have occurred multiple times over the past fifteen days. It noted that the toilet is located far from the staff room and lacks adequate CCTV coverage.

More damningly the report said the school administration delayed action on the complaint for 48 hours. The school principal informed the trustee about the incident on August 14, 2024, but the administration failed to engage with the parents afterward.

Committee Raises Questions

The Committee has raised questions asking 'Why should the POCSO act not be levied in this case on school administration'? Even after filing a complaint parents were asked if the girls had been riding bicycles for two hours displaying a lack of sensitivity and understanding in handling such delicate situations. Moreover, the report notes, that the hospital took 12 hours to provide treatment to the minors, a source said.

The Child Rights Commission is to send a series of questions to the school administration to gather more information. Committee member and Child Rights Commission chairperson Sushiben Shah said “We have submitted a report to the government. We found major lapses in the system, whether in the school, hospital, police, or government. We are expecting strict action should be taken against school administration and management.”

Ms. Shah and Sandeep Sagave (deputy director of school education) comprise the two-member committee. State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said the government will review the report and if the school administration is found guilty, instructions will be given to take action against them. Incidentally, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had flagged some of the same issues.