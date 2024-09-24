 Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Deceased Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Moves Bombay HC, Demands CBI Inquiry Into Encounter
Father has sought to file a petition alleging that evidence in the case is likely to be destroyed by the police. He is seeking that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Father of Deceased Accused Akshay Shinde moves Bombay HC, seeks CBI probe into encounter. | File Photo

Mumbai: An urgent plea was mentioned before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday by the father of accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was killed in a police encounter.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justice Revati Mohite- Dere and Prithviraj Chavan seeking an urgent hearing. The HC has kept the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

The accused died on Monday after being fired upon in a retaliatory firing by the police on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place when the accused was being taken for treatment. He snatched a constable's gun and shot at the police officer.

Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More was injured in this firing. Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde fired the last shot, in which he was injured. He later passed away in the hospital.

