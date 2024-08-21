Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Advocate Urges Bombay HC To Take Suo Motu Cognizance After Mass Protests Over Kindergarten Girls' Sexual Assault | Representational Image

Mumbai: Advocate Ajinkya Gaikwad urged the Bombay High Court on Tuesday evening to take suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the Badlapur rape case in which two kindergarten students were sexually abused in school premises by cleaning staff member.

The issue was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre who asked Gaikwad to approach the appropriate bench.

The advocate approached the HC following mass protest and rail roko staged by public in Badlapur. The citizens came in the streets as the parents were made to wait over 12 hours to file an FIR. Further the school administration also did not take swift action against the culprit, who was hired on a contract basis.

The case has been registered under BNS sections, 65(2), 74, 75, 76 and POCSO 4(2), 8, 10.