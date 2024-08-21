 Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor Girls By Staff, Sends Notices To Maharashtra Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur School Sex Abuse Case: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor Girls By Staff, Sends Notices To Maharashtra Officials

Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor Girls By Staff, Sends Notices To Maharashtra Officials

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report, carried on 18th August, 2024, that two minor girl students, aged four years, were allegedly sexually abused by a staff of a school in Thane district of Maharashtra.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
article-image
Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor Girls By Staff, Sends Notices To Maharashtra Officials | file pic

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report, carried on 18th August, 2024, that two minor girl students, aged four years, were allegedly sexually abused by a staff of a school in Thane district of Maharashtra. He was engaged for cleaning the girls’ toilet in the school, where he allegedly victimized them on 12-13 August, 2024.

Reportedly, the parents have raised questions about why a female staff member was not deputed for cleaning the girls' washroom. Allegedly, the registration of FIR was delayed almost by 12 hours after they complained to the police in the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Quashes State Human Rights Commission Ruling For Police Inspector's Compensation, Orders Fresh Hearing
Bombay HC Quashes State Human Rights Commission Ruling For Police Inspector's Compensation, Orders Fresh Hearing
Mumbai: Kalyan Apartment Residents Fume As BMC And Authorities Ignore Illegal Encroachment Of Compound Space In Sion East
Mumbai: Kalyan Apartment Residents Fume As BMC And Authorities Ignore Illegal Encroachment Of Compound Space In Sion East
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Loudspeakers, Issues Guidelines On Laser Beams And Noise Pollution Control
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Loudspeakers, Issues Guidelines On Laser Beams And Noise Pollution Control
Bombay High Court Censures Magistrate For Failing To Expedite Trial, Issues Directions For Review
Bombay High Court Censures Magistrate For Failing To Expedite Trial, Issues Directions For Review

The Commission has observed the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a detailed report on the matter including the reason behind the delay in the registration of an FIR, its status, and the health of the victim girls.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT Formed, CM Eknath Shinde Orders High-Level Inquiry
article-image

The Commission would also like to know whether any counseling has been provided to the victims by the authorities or school management. The report should also mention the steps taken/ proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The response from the authorities is expected within two weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Quashes State Human Rights Commission Ruling For Police Inspector's Compensation, Orders...

Bombay HC Quashes State Human Rights Commission Ruling For Police Inspector's Compensation, Orders...

Mumbai: Kalyan Apartment Residents Fume As BMC And Authorities Ignore Illegal Encroachment Of...

Mumbai: Kalyan Apartment Residents Fume As BMC And Authorities Ignore Illegal Encroachment Of...

Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Loudspeakers, Issues Guidelines On Laser Beams And Noise...

Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Loudspeakers, Issues Guidelines On Laser Beams And Noise...

Bombay High Court Censures Magistrate For Failing To Expedite Trial, Issues Directions For Review

Bombay High Court Censures Magistrate For Failing To Expedite Trial, Issues Directions For Review

Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor...

Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor...