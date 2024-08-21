Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Sexual Assault Of 2 Minor Girls By Staff, Sends Notices To Maharashtra Officials | file pic

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report, carried on 18th August, 2024, that two minor girl students, aged four years, were allegedly sexually abused by a staff of a school in Thane district of Maharashtra. He was engaged for cleaning the girls’ toilet in the school, where he allegedly victimized them on 12-13 August, 2024.

Reportedly, the parents have raised questions about why a female staff member was not deputed for cleaning the girls' washroom. Allegedly, the registration of FIR was delayed almost by 12 hours after they complained to the police in the matter.

The Commission has observed the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a detailed report on the matter including the reason behind the delay in the registration of an FIR, its status, and the health of the victim girls.

The Commission would also like to know whether any counseling has been provided to the victims by the authorities or school management. The report should also mention the steps taken/ proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The response from the authorities is expected within two weeks.