Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT Formed, CM Eknath Shinde Orders High-Level Inquiry

CM Eknath Shinde appointed SIT to investigate the Badlapur sexual assault case | Sources

Amid the massive protest in Badlapur near Mumbai against the sexual assault of two minor girls, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and that he has ordered a high-level probe.

On Tuesday, the citizens of Badlapur called for a citywide shutdown over the delay by the school administration in filing an FIR and taking action against the accused.

On the incident of alleged sexual assault with a girl child at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "I have taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school… pic.twitter.com/awsTa88jDa — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

The protest escalated to a violent one as the protestors vandalised the school building. The police had to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors from railway tracks. The protest at Badlapur railway station has led to disruptions in Central Railway services.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also announced that an IG Rant officer, IPS Arti Singh has been appointed to conduct inquiry immediately. After the chargesheet is filed, this matter will be heard in the fast-track court.

In the Badlapur unfortunate incident, IG Rank officer IPS Arti Singh is appointed immediately to conduct the enquiry.

Chargesheet will be immediately filed and this matter will be heard in the fasttrack court.

Our Police Dept will take complete efforts to get such barbaric… pic.twitter.com/lLMy2s9WhS — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 20, 2024

At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a reputed school in Badlapur. The incident took place on August 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, the school principal, the class teacher and two assistants have been suspended. The school also has been served a notice.

#WATCH | On the incident of alleged sexual assault with a girl child at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar says, "We will see to it that the existing safety measures are further strengthened. We are issuing a circular today that CCTVs must be… pic.twitter.com/iZDzS7ET32 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

The chief minister said, "I have taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. We are in the process of fast-tracking this case, and no one will be spared if found guilty."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar who also visited the spot said, "We will see to it that the existing safety measures are further strengthened. We are issuing a circular today that CCTVs must be operational in each school. We will appoint a committee based on the Vishaka committee in schools as well.'