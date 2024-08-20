Badlapur Horror: School Vandalised As Protest Over Girls' Sexual Abuse Turns Violent (VIDEOS)

The residents of Badlapurkar staged a protest against the school administration on Tuesday morning in connection with a two-four-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a sweeper, Akshay Shinde, who worked in the school on a contractual basis. They all gathered outside the school and demanded justice and strict action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the mob pelted stones at the school and allegedly tried to enter the school and ransack its properties. The police sources said that they found kerosene at the spot and tried to set fire to the school, but the police intervened to prevent them from setting fire to the school.

The agony of the people rose and they ransacked the nursery room of the school. Meanwhile, Badlapur East police were on the spot, but the situation was rapidly escalating. The police called more police force to control the situation.

Thereafter, the police cordoned the premises of the school. Later, the people reached the railway station and started pelting stones at the police and get off on the track at Badlapur railway station. The police called other agencies to control the situation. One day ago, the school administrator expelled the principal and class teacher after the case was reposted.

The contractor who provided the staff was put on the blacklist.Police station in-charge Subhada Shitole, who delayed registering FIR when the parents of the child approached the police station, has been transferred to special branch by Thane police. Angered by the incident, locals have called for a bandh in Badlapur city while a women's organisation has decided to hold a protest outside the school on Tuesday.

Background

The citizens have now called for a citywide shutdown over the delay by the school administration in filing an FIR and taking action against the accused. The citizens are protesting outside the school demanding answers for the safety of children, especially girl students in the school. The protest is receiving widespread support from local unions including rickshaw drivers, bus operators, local shopowners, and political parties.As per reports, the sexual abuse of the minors came to light after the girl refused to attend school.

Protest visuals

After a medical examination, the truth was known. Shockingly, it was confirmed later that another girl also underwent the abuse. Allegedly, a sweeper of the school named Akshay Shinde (23), working as a contract employee, sexually abused the girls inside school toilet.