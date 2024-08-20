Badlapur Protest Affects Central Railway Services, No Trains Running Beyond Ambernath; Police On Spot (Video)

Protestors at Badlpur railway station on Tuesday morning | Sources

After the two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted in a school in Badlapur near Mumbai, the citizens have called for a citywide bandh. The angry citizens are also protesting at Badlapur railway station, because of which Central Railway (CR) services are affected. As of now, the CR has halted all trains beyond Ambernath. The police are on the spot to disperse the protestors from railway premises, the CR officials informed.

"At Badlapur from movement is help up from 10.10 am due to protest for non railway issues," Central Railway informed.

"The CR services on the CSMT-Kasara line are working normally. On the CSMT-Karjat line, trains are running up to Ambernath only. As of now, CSMT-Ambernath services are running normally," said P D Patil, CR spokesperson.

"The SP and other police staff are on the spot and requesting the people to not protest on railway premises. We are keeping a close tab on the matter," Patil said.

"At Badlapur station the train movement from 10.10 am is held up due to protest for non-railway issues," informed Dr Swapnil Nila, CR chief spokesperson informed in the morning.

At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident came to light in Badlapur. Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a reputed school in Badlapur. The incident took place on August 12 and 13.

The citizens are furious because the parents were made to wait over 12 hours to file an FIR and that the school administration also did not take swift action against the culprit.

The citizens are protesting outside the school demanding answers for the safety of children, especially girl students in the school. The protest is receiving widespread support from local unions including rickshaw drivers, bus operators, local shopowners, and political parties.