 Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection

Given the public anger surrounding the case, local Badlapur police inspected two cremation grounds to ensure the funeral could be conducted under police protection.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde |

Mumbai: Relatives of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case who was killed in retaliatory firing by the police on Monday, initially refused to collect his body but later agreed to do so on Tuesday.

According to the deceased's uncle, family members were expected to reach the city by Tuesday night and they planned to perform the last rites on Wednesday, as reported by Times of India. Given the public anger surrounding the case, local Badlapur police inspected two cremation grounds to ensure the funeral could be conducted under police protection.

Akshay Shinde's Family Questions Circumstances Around Death

Meanwhile, Akshay's father, Anna Shinde, voiced his concerns about the alleged shootout that led to his son's death. Speaking to PTI, he questioned the police's account, which claimed that Akshay snatched a policeman's gun and fired at officers, prompting the police to retaliate. Anna expressed disbelief, stating, "My son was scared of bursting crackers. How could he snatch a pistol from a police officer and open fire?"

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection
Mumbai, Thane Schools Tops The EducationWorld India Ranking 2024-25 Across Various Categories
Mumbai, Thane Schools Tops The EducationWorld India Ranking 2024-25 Across Various Categories
'Anna For A Reason': Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Tease R Ashwin With MS Dhoni Inspired Memes On Flight To Kanpur; Video
'Anna For A Reason': Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Tease R Ashwin With MS Dhoni Inspired Memes On Flight To Kanpur; Video
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Read Also
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Family Terms His Death As Planned Encounter; 'They Killed...
article-image

He emphasized that a charge sheet had already been filed in the sexual assault case and Akshay should have been tried in court rather than being killed in an encounter. "The family would have accepted the verdict delivered by the court after a trial, but we are poor people; we don't have a voice," Anna said, suggesting that the police may have had other motives for his son's death that were not disclosed.

Post-Mortem Performed At JJ Hospital

Despite their frustrations and doubts about the circumstances of the encounter, the family decided to proceed with collecting Akshay's body for the last rites. After a post-mortem examination at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, the body was transferred to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa of Thane district, to be prepared for the funeral.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection

Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former...

Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On...

Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Badlapur Encounter: 'Single Bullet To Head Killed Sexual Assault Accused', Says Hospital; No CCTV...

Badlapur Encounter: 'Single Bullet To Head Killed Sexual Assault Accused', Says Hospital; No CCTV...