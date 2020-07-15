Bad news: Mumbai's Doolally Taproom is almost out of beers and Pune is responsible

It hasn’t even been a week since Mumbai’s microbrewery Doolally Taproom opened for orders. Beer lovers lined-up online and offline to grab their favourite ales and lagers.
However, the 10-day lockdown in Pune led to some panic buying, which resulted in the Taproom running out of beer.
However, like every dark cloud that comes with a silver lining, Doolally informed their faithful on social media that Great State Ale Works have sent over a special batch of their Belgian Witbier.
They wrote on Twitter, "We have almost run out of beer. Again. While last time we had only ourselves to blame, this time the new 10 day lockdown in Pune has messed up our delivery schedules. Also your enthusiasm, sophisticated palate (and panic buying) has almost emptied our kegs. Thank you."
It further added, “We are stocking beers from other microbreweries and the good folks over at Great State Ale Works have sent us a special batch of their Belgian Witbier. Order on.”
To place an order, visit the webstore, fill in your details and it will lead you to another page with their detailed menu. You can opt for offline or online.
Their menu is the standard one with one litre starting at Rs 500. The beer will be packaged in a PET bottle.
As of now, Doolally is only delivering 7km from their branches at Khar, Kemps Corner and Palm Beach Road. Orders near Andheri will start in a few weeks. You can place your order until 6pm.