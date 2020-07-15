Bad news: Mumbai's Doolally Taproom is almost out of beers and Pune is responsible

It hasn’t even been a week since Mumbai’s microbrewery Doolally Taproom opened for orders. Beer lovers lined-up online and offline to grab their favourite ales and lagers.

However, the 10-day lockdown in Pune led to some panic buying, which resulted in the Taproom running out of beer.

However, like every dark cloud that comes with a silver lining, Doolally informed their faithful on social media that Great State Ale Works have sent over a special batch of their Belgian Witbier.